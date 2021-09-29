United States Antimony Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 1,061 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,397,228 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 360,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 298,327 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAMY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,201. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.84.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.