United States Antimony Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 1,061 call options.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,397,228 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 360,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 298,327 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
