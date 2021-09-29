United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UUGRY stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

