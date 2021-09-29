UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.83 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $398.62 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

