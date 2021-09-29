Universal Health Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

NYSE:UHS opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

