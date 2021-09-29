Universal Health Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.
NYSE:UHS opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.
Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.