Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 19,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,281. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,417,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

