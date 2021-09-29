Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 27.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $780.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBA. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.