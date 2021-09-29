URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $315.33

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.33 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.92). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 12,071 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 376.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.33. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

