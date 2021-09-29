Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,500.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $12,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Usio stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Usio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

