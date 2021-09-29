Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.86 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $5.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTN. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

NYSE MTN opened at $342.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.69. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $353.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

