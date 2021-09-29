Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 5,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $951.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,858,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.