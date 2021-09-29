Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) is Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

VWOB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.39. 2,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

