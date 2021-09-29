Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 395,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,901. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

