Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $405.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $294.79 and a 1-year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

