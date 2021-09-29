Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,709 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. 18,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.