Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.12. 1,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.39 and a one year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

