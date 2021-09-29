Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.