Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

NASDAQ VTHR traded down $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $200.87. 9,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.26. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $209.29.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.