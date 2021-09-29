Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 565.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $147.90 and a one year high of $209.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.26.

