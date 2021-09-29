Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

