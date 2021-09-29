Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

VTWRF stock remained flat at $$34.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

