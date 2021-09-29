Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.88

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 87501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.