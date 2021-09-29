VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

VER stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 52,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,858. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter worth $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 317.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after buying an additional 2,204,184 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at about $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,953,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,518,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

