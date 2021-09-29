Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VERI. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

VERI opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

