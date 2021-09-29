Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

