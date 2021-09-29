Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 5.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 16,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 280,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -139.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 88.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

