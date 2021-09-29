Viacoin Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $32,003.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

