Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $13.28. Viant Technology shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1,613 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.