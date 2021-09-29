Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.50

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 25478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

