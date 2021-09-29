Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,623. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.03. 172,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $444.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.