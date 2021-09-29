Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $126,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.02. The company had a trading volume of 161,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The firm has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.94. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

