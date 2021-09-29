Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.92

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

