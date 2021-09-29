Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research upgraded Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

VNNVF stock remained flat at $$63.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

