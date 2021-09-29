voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) were up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 39,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 93,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VJET shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.12.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

