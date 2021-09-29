Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

