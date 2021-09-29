Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,822. The company has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

