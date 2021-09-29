Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

WASH opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $923.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $118,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 168.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

