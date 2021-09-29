Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.99. 205,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.