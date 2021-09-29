Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $539,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $400.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,189. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.