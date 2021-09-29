Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 274 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 405,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,229,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

MRK stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 458,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

