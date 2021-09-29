West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading 0.3% Higher

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

