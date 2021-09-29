Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 19,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

