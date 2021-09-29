Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

UP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 77,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

