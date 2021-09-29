Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $552.78 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $552.78 or 0.01338505 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.91 million and $8,308.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00104391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00136524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.25 or 1.00147657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.71 or 0.06820417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00775863 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

