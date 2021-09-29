Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of FREE opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.