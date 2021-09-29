Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
WING has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.
Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.50. 509,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
