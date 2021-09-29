Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.50. 509,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.