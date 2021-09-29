Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

