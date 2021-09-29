Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Wix.com stock opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day moving average is $267.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

