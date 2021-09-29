Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $19.99. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 881 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRWSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.7612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.86%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

