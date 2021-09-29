Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $130,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

