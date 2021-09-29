Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $109,260.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $662,641.97 and approximately $109,260.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $104.00 or 0.00247800 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00120820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00174293 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

